Gmail is Working on a New Feature: Reactions with Emojis

Gmail, the world’s most popular email platform, is known for its adaptability across multiple devices, especially smartphones. Emojis have become a widely used method of communication, allowing us to express a lot with a simple icon. Now, Gmail is incorporating emojis into its platform with a new functionality that allows users to react to messages using emojis.

This feature, similar to what we have seen in popular applications like WhatsApp, enables users to quickly and easily react to messages with a single emoji. While this feature is not yet available for all users, it will be released soon. Google has integrated this functionality into the Gmail app, allowing users to react to emails in a similar way to how they do in WhatsApp.

When users open an email, they will see a set of pre-established icons at the bottom of the email body. These icons are related to the theme of the email, detected Google, and allow users to quickly access relevant emojis. Additionally, there is an additional icon, similar to the one found in WhatsApp, that displays a plus sign. When clicked, this icon reveals a collection of main emojis, as well as an option to access more emojis.

Users can also access the emoji icon at the top right of the email, next to the three vertical dots. Clicking on this icon displays the available emojis, and users can select the one that best fits their reaction. Once selected, the reaction is sent to all participants in the conversation. Unlike emojis added within the text body of the email, these reactions are sent as separate messages.

It is reported that there is a limit of 20 reactions within a single email and a limit of 50 unique reactions to a single email.

Gmail’s inclusion of emoji reactions is expected to be greatly utilized users and enhance the email experience, providing a quick and expressive way to respond to messages.

