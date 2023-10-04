Google Makes Replying to Emails Easier with Emoji Reactions on Gmail

Google has introduced a new feature on Gmail that allows Android users to reply to emails with emojis instead of written words. This update aims to save users time in composing responses and provide a more expressive way of communication. To utilize this feature, users simply need to open an email or message in the Gmail app and tap “Add emoji reaction” at the bottom of the message to send it.

The feature includes a wide range of emojis, giving users the ability to express themselves in a direct and concise manner. Similar to WhatsApp group chats, multiple users can add emoji reactions to an email chain. However, in order to view other people’s emoji reactions, users may need to update their Gmail app or turn off the Conversation view.

It is worth noting that emoji reactions will not appear on email chains with more than 20 people, and they are currently not available for users with work or school accounts. Additionally, iPhone users are unable to use this feature at present, and there is no information on whether Google plans to extend this capability to non-Android Gmail users.

This update reflects the continued importance of emojis in digital communication. Emojis have become a widely-used form of expression and are recognized globally. Google’s implementation of emoji reactions on Gmail aims to enhance user experience and streamline email conversations.

