GMA Network Faces Backlash Over AI Sportscasters in NCAA Tournament

GMA Network, a popular broadcasting company in the Philippines, recently introduced AI sportscasters in the NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball tournament. The network’s attempt to integrate artificial intelligence into everyday media production has received mixed reactions from the public.

Within hours of the announcement, social media users expressed their concerns and disappointment. Many argued that there are plenty of skilled humans who are capable of performing these tasks effectively. Furthermore, they highlighted that sports are heavily driven passion, excitement, and human drama. According to some, AI may lack the ability to convey the emotional highs and lows of a game, which could potentially reduce viewer engagement.

Even professional basketball player Javee Mocon, who commentates NCAA games in his spare time, joked about losing his job due to the introduction of AI sportscasters. The public’s sentiments were evident in the response to the network’s Facebook post, which garnered over 11,000 shares and 30,000 reactions. Most of these reactions were “Sad” and “Angry.”

GMA Network defended their AI project, stating that it is a groundbreaking initiative aligned with their objective of serving the nation. They emphasized that the project promotes inclusivity in reporting. The AI sportscasters, named Maia and Marco, were expected to debut during the NCAA Season 99 opening ceremony.

While AI integration in media production has the potential to improve efficiency and accuracy, it is clear that public perception of AI sportscasters is currently negative. The concern arises from the belief that AI may not be able to replicate the human elements that make sports coverage engaging. It remains to be seen how GMA Network will address these concerns and whether the AI sportscasters will gain acceptance among viewers.

Sources:

– Rappler.com