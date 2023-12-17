GM Implements New Return-to-Office Policy to Accelerate Electric Vehicle Sales

General Motors (GM) is implementing a new policy requiring its 43,500 salaried employees in the United States to return to the office three days a week at a minimum. In an email to employees, GM CEO Mary Barra emphasized the importance of having white-collar workers physically present at GM facilities to drive the greatest impact and collaboration. The new policy specifically mandates that hybrid employees be onsite every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday starting January 8.

The move comes as GM aims to accelerate its transition to selling more electric vehicles (EVs) in the future. The automaker faced challenges this year in launching its new EVs due to battery production issues. Barra expressed disappointment in the slow EV launches but assured investors that the battery production problems have been resolved and that GM will have stronger EV sales next year.

While many salaried workers at GM have resisted the return-to-office policy, the company believes that in-person collaboration and mentorship lead to a stronger, more innovative culture and higher performance. The new policy allows for flexibility designating Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday as in-office days, which gives managers the ability to decide if their teams can work hybrid schedules on Mondays and Fridays.

GM plans to enforce the new policy without keeping track of worker attendance. Instead, individual leaders will be responsible for ensuring compliance. The policy applies to hybrid employees living within a 50-mile radius of major GM hubs in Southeast Michigan, Austin, Texas; Atlanta; and Northern California.

The implementation of this new policy reflects GM’s commitment to its business transformation and its focus on increasing sales of electric vehicles. By having employees physically present in the office, GM aims to foster better collaboration and facilitate the necessary teamwork for its ongoing strategic initiatives.