Global Video Streaming Software Market: Trends, Growth, and Forecast

The global video streaming software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.55% from 2023 to 2028, reaching a market size of nearly USD 18.10 billion. The growth in this market is driven the convergence of new technologies, expanding mobile usage, and strong internet penetration.

Beyond the media and entertainment sector, video streaming software is finding applications in healthcare, retail, and fitness industries. In healthcare, video-connected wellness devices, remote surgical capabilities, and AI-based surveillance in smart hospitals are being powered video streaming software. In retail, digital shopping platforms are deploying this technology. Sports applications are utilizing cameras, drones, and VR to deliver real-time experiences to viewers. The fitness sector is recording real-time training programs with the help of video streaming software. These applications are contributing to the growth of the market.

The education sector is also playing a significant role in driving the market forward. Video streaming software, equipped with low latency streaming technology, is enabling teachers and professionals to connect seamlessly with students in real-time. The technology is also facilitating educators in non-academic fields like music and dance to engage with their students. This is enhancing the learning experience and fueling market growth.

The global video streaming software market is segmented based on components (solutions and services), streaming types (live streaming and video on demand), deployment types (on-premises and cloud), verticals (media and entertainment, BFSI, academia and education, healthcare, government, and others), and regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Key players in the market include IBM Corporation, Kaltura, Inc., Panopto, Inc., Brightcove, Inc., and Vimeo, Inc., among others.

In conclusion, the global video streaming software market is poised for significant growth due to technological advancements, increasing internet penetration, and the adoption of video streaming software across various industries. The education sector, in particular, is a major driver of market growth. The market is highly competitive, with key players continuously investing in expansions and acquisitions to strengthen their market presence.

Expert Market Research – Global Video Streaming Software Market Size, Report and Forecast 2023-2028

