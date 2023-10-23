The Global TV and Streaming Market Expected to Reach $700 Billion 2023

According to a presentation Omdia research analyst Tim Westcott at Mipcom, the global TV and streaming market is projected to be worth $700 billion 2023, with $164 billion designated for investment in programming. The estimated value takes into account revenues from advertising, subscription, and public sources.

This is a significant increase of 77% compared to the total market value of $394 billion in 2010. The rapid growth of the TV and streaming industry can be attributed to factors such as the rise of online platforms like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime, as well as the increasing popularity of smart TVs and mobile devices.

With the surge in demand for content, investment in programming has become a key focus for industry players. Along with established broadcasters and production companies, tech giants like Apple, Facebook, and Google have also entered the content creation space, further driving investments in original programming.

It is important to note that the $700 billion figure represents not only traditional television, but also streaming services and other digital platforms. As more consumers continue to shift towards streaming and on-demand viewing, the significance of these platforms within the overall market is expected to grow even further.

In conclusion, the TV and streaming market is experiencing tremendous growth and is predicted to reach a value of $700 billion 2023. This expansion can be attributed to the increasing adoption of online platforms, the growing popularity of smart TVs and mobile devices, and the steady inflow of investments in programming.

Sources:

– Mipcom presentation Tim Westcott, Omdia research analyst.