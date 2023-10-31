Unraveling the Challenges of Following Your Favorite Sports Teams in the Streaming Era

There’s no denying that the streaming era has brought about a wealth of content for sports fans to enjoy. However, behind this abundance lies a complex web of fragmented sports rights that has left fans grappling to keep up with their favorite teams. If you’ve found yourself contemplating yet another streaming subscription or spending hours searching for where and when your team is playing, you’re not alone.

According to Altman Solon’s Global Sports Survey, which sheds light on the changing consumption habits of sports fans, a staggering 60% of fans admitted to experiencing difficulty in finding “essential” games to watch. The proliferation of streaming platforms and paywalled games has made tracking favorite teams an arduous task. The sports media landscape has become increasingly fragmented, presenting obstacles for the average fan in discovering and accessing sports content.

In addition to the fragmentation of rights, a younger generation of sports fans with shorter attention spans is gravitating towards post-game highlight reels and second-screen experiences instead of live games on linear TV. This shift in consumption preferences has prompted broadcasters and rights owners to experiment with monetizing highlights and adapting content to various platforms to reach a wider audience. Furthermore, sports executives predict a shift towards an athlete-based fandom, with sports celebrities taking center stage over teams, particularly among younger generations.

As Generation Z and Generation Alpha sports fans mature, their media consumption habits are expected to remain heavily reliant on online platforms. In fact, it is estimated that 2040, weekly TV hours watched will drop 15-20%. Additionally, 57% of fans report browsing the internet while watching sporting events, indicating the need for sports content and experiences that cater to multitasking viewers. Consequently, over 70% of sports executives view expanding content offerings, personalization, and augmenting live media experiences as crucial in engaging fans.

The rise of streaming platforms has also complicated matters further decentralizing the sports media landscape. Sixty percent of fans report difficulties in accessing and discovering games for their most essential leagues. Sports executives believe that syndicating content through rights sharing and providing comprehensive where-to-watch guides, along with strategies like live push notifications and flexible pricing, are key to enhancing the accessibility of live sports.

The current sports media landscape faces the possibility of two potential scenarios: a closed market dominated a small number of platforms that aggregate sports audiences, or an open market with easily accessible and affordable live sports content provided multiple media outlets.

Fans have raised their concerns about the challenges of following their favorite teams amidst the fragmentation of sports rights. For example, the New York Yankees’ fans have expressed frustration over games appearing on numerous networks and streaming platforms. Media companies are capitalizing on top teams and massive fan bases to boost subscription numbers on their streaming platforms, as witnessed with Ohio State football on Peacock. The NFL, on the other hand, excels at maximizing revenue distributing games across multiple platforms and networks.

The expansion of streaming platforms shows no sign of slowing down, leading to fans having to subscribe to more services than ever before. This complex landscape may seem daunting, but there is hope that the long-term future will bring relief and make it more accessible for fans to follow their favorite teams once again.