India’s Pluralistic Culture and Online Polarization

In a recent speech at the Jamnalal Bajaj Awards function in Mumbai, the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud highlighted the global polarization fueled social media and intolerance among communities. Chandrachud pointed out that India, with its pluralistic culture and commitment to dialogue, stands out among nations that gained independence around the same time but were unable to sustain democracy.

The rise of social media and the rapid dissemination of information have led to a profound shift in global politics and society. This polarization can be seen between the right and left, as well as the center, and is prevalent not only in India but across the world. The younger generation’s short attention span and the sense of intolerance among communities also contribute to this polarization.

Chandrachud emphasized that India’s ability to internalize democracy and constitutional values has been instrumental in its survival as a democratic nation. The country’s pluralistic culture, which embraces inclusion and all-encompassing humanity, has been another distinguishing factor.

While acknowledging the challenges faced those in public service, Chandrachud noted the importance of engaging in dialogue to navigate the delicate balance between public duty and personal/career pursuits. As judges confront injustice face-to-face, they strive to resolve it within the boundaries of the law. However, they also recognize the limitations of the law in creating a just society.

Law has a crucial role in fostering an organized discourse, replacing the use of power with the power of reason. However, Chandrachud emphasized the existence of justice beyond the law. To tap into the innate goodness in individuals and communities, it is necessary to explore our own hearts and strive for justice beyond legal frameworks.

The Chief Justice cautioned that while the law can be a source of immense good, it can also be a source of great arbitrariness. Both the wielders of the law and the social conditions in which it is wielded play a crucial role in determining its impact.

As the world grapples with online polarization, India’s pluralistic culture and commitment to dialogue may provide a valuable framework for navigating these challenges. By embracing inclusivity and engaging in meaningful conversations, societies can strive for justice beyond the confines of the law.