Global Pay-TV Subscriptions Expected to Decline as Consumers Shift to Streaming Services

Global pay-TV subscriptions are projected to decrease in the next five years, mainly due to the trend of consumers “cord-cutting” and opting for streaming services. Digital TV Research’s Global Pay TV Forecasts report predicts that global pay-TV penetration will reach 56% of TV households the end of 2023, but then slightly decline to 54% the end of 2029. During the period between 2023 and 2029, 82 countries are expected to gain pay TV subscribers, while 56 countries will see a decline. The United States will be the biggest loser, with an estimated loss of 10 million subscribers.

Digital TV Research also forecasts that the number of pay-TV subscribers across 138 countries will remain just below 1 billion, experiencing a slight decline until 2025, followed a small recovery. According to Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research, internet protocol television (IPTV) will be the winner in the pay-TV market. He states that IPTV will gain 36 million subscribers between 2023 and 2029, surpassing pay satellite TV in 2018 and digital cable in 2024.

IPTV refers to television content that is delivered to the consumer via broadband to a TV, typically connected to a set-top box or a “smart TV” operating system. The increasing popularity of IPTV can be attributed to the convenience and flexibility it offers to consumers in accessing TV content.

The decline in global pay-TV subscriptions is not only driven consumer behavior but also the strategic decisions of pay-TV providers themselves. Sky, for example, has launched Sky Stream, a streaming stick that offers a basic Sky package bundled with Netflix, providing an alternative to its traditional satellite dish service. This move reflects the shifting landscape as pay-TV giants respond to the changing preferences of consumers.

However, offering tactical bundles may not be a sustainable long-term solution for pay-TV providers. The lower cost and wide selection of streaming services, such as Netflix, pose significant competition to traditional pay-TV offerings. For instance, customers in the UK can subscribe to a basic ad-free Netflix plan for £11, which is much lower than the average revenue per user that pay-TV providers like Sky used to rely on.

As a result, pay-TV providers are likely to explore more creative approaches, such as “over-the-top” or IPTV offerings, to remain competitive in the market. Streaming services have demonstrated rapid growth and are expected to surpass satellite TV in the next two years. Pay-TV providers must adapt to the evolving landscape offering compelling content and innovative streaming options to attract and retain customers.

