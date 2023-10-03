Recap of Key News from Listed Companies

This article provides a summary of important news updates regarding various listed companies from across the world.

Sanofi has signed an agreement with Janssen to develop a potential first-in-class vaccine against extra-intestinal pathogenic strains of E. Coli. This collaboration aims to address the increasing concern of infections caused these strains.

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, is reportedly working on a subscription service that would offer an ad-free experience for users at a cost of $14 per month. The potential launch of this subscription model is an attempt to provide additional revenue streams for Meta.

Tesla has reported a decline in its quarterly deliveries. This news comes as a setback for the electric vehicle manufacturer and raises concerns among investors about the company’s production and distribution capabilities.

Sika, a Swiss specialty chemicals company, has raised its annual sales growth target to 6-9% during its Capital Market Day. This positive outlook reflects the company’s confidence in its business performance.

Boohoo, a UK-based online fashion retailer, has cut its forecasts. The company’s decision likely stems from challenges in the retail sector and changing consumer behavior.

Robinhood expects to incur a $100 million charge in the third quarter due to legal and regulatory issues that were previously disclosed. This development highlights the ongoing challenges faced the popular trading platform.

Dufry, a travel retailer, plans to rename itself as Avolta following its merger with Autogrill. This rebranding effort aligns with the company’s strategy to create a global leader in the travel retail industry.

Cadence Design Systems has completed its acquisition of Intrinsix, a semiconductor design and verification services company. This acquisition is expected to enhance Cadence’s capabilities in the semiconductor industry.

Novartis has announced successful results from Phase III clinical trials for Iptacopan, a potential treatment for specific diseases. This milestone brings the company closer to potential regulatory approvals and commercialization of the drug.

Cooper has made an offer to acquire Viatris’ over-the-counter drug business for $2.2 billion. This acquisition would enable Cooper to expand its portfolio and strengthen its position in the pharmaceutical industry.

