Microsoft Welcomes New AI Research Team to Boost Innovation

Microsoft is set to make strides in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) with the announcement of a new research team. Former OpenAI director Sam Altman and company co-founder Greg Brockman will spearhead the team, bringing their expertise and vision to Microsoft’s AI initiatives. This development has led to a significant leap in pre-market trading for Microsoft, with a 2.5% increase.

By assembling this team, Microsoft aims to accelerate advancements in AI technology and push the boundaries of what is possible. Altman and Brockman, renowned figures in the field, will lend their insights to drive innovation and shape the future of AI within Microsoft.

The Responsible AI team at Meta Platforms underwent a split, according to a report from The Information. This team primarily focused on understanding and preventing harm associated with Meta Platforms’ AI technology. Though the reasons for the split were not disclosed, it opens up new avenues for AI development within the company.

In other news, the US Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC) is preparing to sell Signature Bank debt resulting in a $17 billion portfolio of commercial real estate loans. Bloomberg reports that Blackstone is the frontrunner in winning the bid for this portfolio.

Bayer is set to contest a substantial US jury verdict, challenging an order to pay over $1.5 billion to three plaintiffs who claim their cancer is linked to the use of Roundup, a glyphosate-based weedkiller. Additionally, Bayer has halted the trial of an anticoagulant drug due to its inefficacy.

Bristol-Myers Squibb experienced a 4% loss in pre-market trading following these announcements. The company decided to abandon a significant clinical trial on a new anticoagulant treatment, asundexian, due to its lack of effectiveness.

As Citigroup aligns with a new operating model, it plans to cut over 300 senior manager roles. This move will streamline operations and create a simplified structure within the organization.

Nvidia, a leader in AI technologies, has announced partnerships with Dell, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Lenovo. These collaborations will integrate Nvidia’s Spectrum-X Ethernet networking technologies into servers, enhancing AI communication capabilities.

As the world moves towards autonomous vehicles, US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg affirms the federal government’s commitment to ensuring their safe deployment. This declaration comes in light of General Motors’ robotaxi unit, Cruise.

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority is working on refining its merger assessment regime. The aim is to foster better interaction with parties involved and facilitate earlier pitching of remedies, addressing concerns raised during the Microsoft-Activision Blizzard deal.

