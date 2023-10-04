The Future of Streaming: $20 Billion Projected in Hybrid AVOD-SVOD Revenues 2029

The streaming entertainment landscape is about to undergo a significant transformation as industry giants like Netflix, Disney+, HBO, and Paramount+ prepare to enter a new era of hybrid revenues in the AVOD-SVOD realm. The latest “Hybrid AVOD-SVOD Forecasts” report predicts that these streaming powerhouses will collectively generate an astounding $20 billion in hybrid AVOD-SVOD revenues 2029, a substantial increase from the $6 billion recorded in 2023.

This revenue stream is projected to be almost evenly split between Advertising-Based Video On Demand (AVOD) and Subscription-Based Video On Demand (SVOD). However, the report notes that these forecasts are scaled-back compared to previous expectations due to adjustments in expansion strategies and rollout timelines.

The coming years will see these streaming giants introducing their hybrid AVOD-SVOD offerings to the world’s leading advertising markets, marking a transformative chapter in the evolution of the streaming industry. This shift towards hybrid revenue models reflects the need to cater to a wider audience and diversify revenue streams beyond just subscription fees.

The report targets a range of job functions and types of companies that could benefit from this information, including corporate development, strategy, analysts, researchers, content owners, broadcasters, SVOD platforms, AVOD platforms, telcos, pay TV operators, TV equipment manufacturers, banks, media analysts, and consultancies.

As streaming continues to flourish, industry analysts are closely monitoring the strategies and growth of platforms such as Netflix, Disney+, Paramount+, and HBO Max. These platforms are consistently adapting to the changing consumption habits of viewers, investing in original content, and expanding their user base globally.

Source: Research and Markets