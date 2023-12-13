New Insights into Rising Carbon Dioxide Emissions

A recently published study reveals alarming statistics on the increase in carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from fossil fuels. While there have been declines in emissions from the U.S. and Europe, the global trend shows a steady rise, leading scientists to express concerns about the lack of swift action to combat climate change.

The study, led Pierre Friedlingstein from the University of Exeter’s Global Systems Institute, projects that fossil CO2 emissions will reach over 36.8 billion metric tons in 2023, representing a 1.1% rise from the previous year. Friedlingstein states, “We are clearly not going in the right direction.”

Furthermore, the researchers highlight that if emissions continue at the current pace, there is a 50% chance that global warming will exceed the 1.5 degrees Celsius target set the Paris Agreement within seven years. Friedlingstein adds, “It now looks inevitable we will overshoot the 1.5°C target.”

Fossil fuel emissions, primarily from coal, oil, and gas, release greenhouse gases, including CO2, into the atmosphere. These activities have caused the Earth’s atmospheric temperature to increase to unprecedented levels. This year alone, the burning of fossil fuels and cement production have resulted in the release of approximately 2.57 million pounds of CO2 into the atmosphere every second.

The study also highlights specific trends in CO2 emissions from different fossil fuels. Coal use is expected to see a 1.1% growth in emissions, driven China and India. Oil use is projected to grow 1.5%, primarily due to increased aviation and ground transportation in China. Natural gas emissions, which had been growing 2% annually for the past decade, are projected to only increase 0.5% in 2023 due to the decline in the European Union offsetting the growth in China.

Notably, China and India are major contributors to global CO2 emissions, with China’s emissions projected to increase 4.0% and India’s 8.2% in 2023. In contrast, the United States is expected to see a decrease of 3.0% in emissions, attributed to the retirement of coal-fired power stations and a shift to cheaper natural gas.

The study concludes that urgent and drastic actions are necessary to curb the rising emissions and mitigate the impacts of climate change. Corinne Le Quéré, a professor at the University of East Anglia’s School of Environmental Sciences, emphasizes the need for all countries to accelerate the decarbonization of their economies.

These findings from the Global Carbon Budget report, compiled an international team of over 120 scientists, paint a somber picture of the worsening CO2 emissions situation. It is evident that immediate and concerted efforts are imperative to combat climate change and protect our planet’s future.