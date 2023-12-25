Inside the Holiday Homes of Celebrity Icons

The holiday season is upon us, and with it comes the curiosity to peek inside the homes of our favorite celebrities and see how they’ve decked the halls. From extravagant displays to minimalist designs, here are some of the best holiday decor looks for 2023 from the stars we adore.

Joanna Gaines of Magnolia Network fame is known for her chic modern farmhouse style. This year, she has created a stunning display featuring an all-silver pine with white lights, complemented vintage Christmas records stacked next to a turntable. It’s a nostalgic and stylish touch.

Kim Kardashian, always one for the extravagant, has transformed her driveway into a winter wonderland with dozens of trees adorned in bright white lights. Inside her home, a grove of Christmas trees covered in fake snow creates a magical atmosphere that has captivated her daughter, North West.

Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent, the dynamic design duo, have opted for a more minimalistic approach. Their home is adorned with garlands made from mixed greens and tiny lights, creating an elegant and understated holiday look. The all-green palette challenges traditional multicolored decorations.

Jennifer Lopez is the epitome of a living Christmas ornament. Her tree is complete with silver pine cones, gold balls, and flowers, and she adds her own touch of glamour with a sparkling brocade skirt. It’s a sight that leaves us in awe.

Martha Stewart, the queen of entertaining, continues to inspire with her Christmas ideas. Her wooden dowel tree is a unique and stunning addition to any home, and her mantel arrangement featuring bottle-brush trees and votive lights creates a cozy and festive atmosphere.

Michael Strahan shares the joy of the season with his adorable pups, who enjoy his beautifully decorated tree. Traditional red and gold accents, along with metallic flowers, add a touch of elegance to the design.

Finally, we look to Joe and Jill Biden’s Christmas extravaganza at The White House. With the theme of “Magic, Wonder, and Joy,” the Bidens have created a whimsical and inviting display. From the China Room transformed into a sweet shop with cakes, candy, and gingerbread to the festive trees and wreaths arranged a team of volunteers, their decor aims to evoke a sense of childlike wonder.

While celebrity holiday decor can vary greatly in style, one thing remains consistent—the magic and joy of the season can be found in the homes of both the famous and everyday people alike.