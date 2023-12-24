Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney’s New Romantic Comedy Sparks Controversy on Instagram

Summary: Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney’s latest rom-com, Anyone But You, has sparked controversy on Instagram. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Powell revealed that his nude scenes in the film led Instagram to remove a post about the movie due to its violation of nudity guidelines. Powell’s frequent nudity in the film serves both to titillate and create comedic moments.

In the interview, Powell admitted that he was initially uncomfortable with baring it all on screen. However, as he grew older, he realized that there is a time in one’s career where taking such risks becomes necessary. As a rom-com leading man, Powell understands that part of his role is to be vulnerable and expose himself both emotionally and physically.

While the constant display of his body required rigorous exercise and restraint from indulging in culinary delights, Powell also received some playful jabs from his co-star, Darren Barnet. Barnet’s ripped physique and Powell’s dedication to maintaining his own muscles led to some good-natured teasing on set.

In addition to his work in Anyone But You, Powell has also collaborated with Ryan Murphy, the creator of Scream Queens, on a Broadway musical project. The duo is excited to venture into the world of theater and create something new and exciting for audiences.

While Powell’s nude scenes may have caused a stir on Instagram, it is important to remember that his portrayal in Anyone But You is a comedic device designed to entertain viewers. Ultimately, it is up to the audience to decide whether they find it humorous or offensive.