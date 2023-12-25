Glen Powell’s Bold Choice Lands Him in Hot Water with Instagram

Summary: Glen Powell’s latest film, Anyone But You, pushed the boundaries of Instagram’s content policies, resulting in the removal of a nude scene from the platform. Powell opens up about the incident and his role as a rom-com leading man.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, actor Glen Powell revealed the unexpected consequences of his bold acting choice in the film Anyone But You. Powell’s friend, Tanner, attempted to share a clip from the movie on Instagram, only to have it taken down due to violations of the platform’s nudity guidelines.

Powell humorously reflected on the situation, saying, “When a friend’s support post of your movie gets flagged Instagram, you’ve been too naked in the movie.” His willingness to bare it all in the film showcases his dedication to his craft, though it seems Instagram was not quite ready for such bravery.

Throughout Anyone But You, Powell spends a significant amount of time shirtless, a deliberate choice made the actor. Explaining his mindset, he noted, “Your body’s not going to look like that forever. In a rom-com, you know what you’re selling — and as a rom-com leading man, you are supposed to get taken down as much as humanly possible.”

Portraying a rom-com leading man comes with its own set of expectations, according to Powell. “The whole purpose of being a rom-com leading man is to look as dumb and silly as possible,” he stated. “And part of that is to be naked and for bad things to happen to you while you’re naked.”

Despite this incident, Powell acknowledges that his future projects may not involve stripping down in every movie. However, he understands his role in the rom-com universe, embracing the silliness and vulnerability that comes with it.

Powell’s daring performance in Anyone But You serves as a testament to his commitment to his craft, even if it pushes the boundaries of social media platforms like Instagram. As he continues to establish himself as a leading man, it remains to be seen how he will navigate the delicate balance between artistic expression and platform guidelines.