New Sonar-Equipped Wearable Enhances Body-Sensing Technology

Sonar technology has a long history of various applications, such as mapping oceans, detecting submarines, and finding sunken ships. However, researchers at Cornell University have taken this technology to a new level with the development of PoseSonic, a miniature sonar-equipped wearable device that has the potential to revolutionize body-sensing technology.

PoseSonic, created Cornell’s Smart Computer Interfaces for Future Interactions (SciFi) lab, is a pair of off-the-shelf eyeglasses fitted with micro sonar. This innovative wearable can track the movements of the wearer’s upper body in three dimensions using a combination of inaudible soundwaves and artificial intelligence (AI).

The possibilities for PoseSonic are vast. With further development, it could greatly enhance augmented reality and virtual reality experiences. Moreover, it has the capability to collect detailed physical and behavioral data for personal health monitoring.

The lead author of the study, Saif Mahmud, emphasizes the potential for PoseSonic to detect fine-grained human activities in everyday life, assisting individuals in being more mindful of their behaviors. The research group at Cornell is the first to utilize inaudible acoustics and AI in a wearable device to track body poses accurately.

The tiny microphones and speakers attached to the eyeglasses emit inaudible soundwaves that bounce off the upper body and return to the microphones, creating an echo profile image. This image is then analyzed PoseSonic’s machine learning algorithm, which estimates body pose with near-perfect accuracy. What sets PoseSonic apart from other wearable pose-tracking systems is its ability to function effectively without requiring an initial training session with the user.

The system can estimate movements made at nine joints, including the shoulders, elbows, wrists, hips, and nose, which is particularly useful for determining head positioning. This technology represents a significant advancement compared to existing wearable devices that often rely on video cameras, which are not always practical and raise privacy concerns.

In terms of power consumption, PoseSonic outperforms wearable cameras, requiring ten times less power. This means it can be integrated into a smaller, less obtrusive wearable device while minimizing privacy risks. The inaudible acoustic field surrounding the wearer ensures privacy for both the individual wearing the device and those in their vicinity.

Other sonar-equipped wearables presented the SciFi lab at the joint Pervasive and Ubiquitous Computing and International Symposium on Wearable Computing conference include EchoNose, which reads mouth, breathing, and tongue gestures, and HPSpeech, a silent speech reader. These innovative devices further demonstrate the potential of sonar technology in wearable applications.

PoseSonic’s development represents an exciting leap forward in wearable body-sensing technology. With its accurate tracking capabilities, low power consumption, and potential for everyday use, PoseSonic opens up new avenues for research and applications in various areas, including healthcare, fitness tracking, and immersive technologies.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is PoseSonic?

A: PoseSonic is a sonar-equipped wearable device developed Cornell researchers. It is a pair of off-the-shelf eyeglasses that use micro sonar to track the upper body movements of the wearer in three dimensions.

Q: How does PoseSonic work?

A: PoseSonic emits inaudible soundwaves from tiny speakers attached to the eyeglasses, which bounce off the wearer’s upper body and return to microphones also mounted on the glasses. An echo profile image is generated from this process and analyzed PoseSonic’s machine learning algorithm to estimate the wearer’s body pose with high accuracy.

Q: What are the potential applications of PoseSonic?

A: PoseSonic has the potential to enhance augmented reality and virtual reality experiences. It can also collect detailed physical and behavioral data for personal health monitoring.

Q: How does PoseSonic differ from other wearable pose-tracking systems?

A: Unlike other systems, PoseSonic does not require an initial training session with the user. Additionally, it operates with lower power consumption and without the need for a video camera, making it a smaller and less obtrusive wearable device.

Q: What are the privacy concerns related to PoseSonic?

A: PoseSonic utilizes inaudible acoustics, which reduces privacy risks compared to wearables with video cameras. This technology respects both the wearer’s privacy and the privacy of individuals in their vicinity.