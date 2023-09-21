Take That Teased to Perform at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro

Glasgow’s OVO Hydro has recently hinted at the possibility of Take That performing at the renowned music venue. In a cryptic social media post, the Hydro shared a photo of the venue engulfed in darkness, with a logo featuring two illuminated green letter Ts edited onto the front. These letters are synonymous with the iconic British band, Take That, which consists of Gary Barlow, Robbie Williams, Mark Owen, Jason Orange, and Howard Donald.

While Take That has announced plans to embark on a tour for their upcoming album in 2024, no official dates have been disclosed as of yet. However, fans were quick to speculate that a performance in Glasgow may be on the horizon after the Hydro’s tantalizing post. Commenters flooded in, expressing excitement and curiosity, with one enthusiast simply questioning, “Take That??”

Interestingly, Take That’s logo also appeared in similar social media posts across various venues in the UK, including the Swansea.com Stadium and St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton. While these teases may not confirm specific tour destinations, they certainly heightened anticipation among fans across the country.

As Take That fans eagerly await further announcements, they can look forward to the release of the band’s latest single, “Windows,” on September 22nd. With the prospect of a potential live performance at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro, attendees can anticipate a memorable experience filled with the band’s timeless hits and captivating stage presence.

