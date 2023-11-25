Holyrood Secondary School has become a breeding ground for some of the most successful individuals across a variety of industries. From comedians to politicians, actors to musicians, Holyrood has nurtured and developed the talents of its students since its establishment in 1936. With a motto translating to ‘By this conquer!’, the school’s former pupils have certainly lived up to this expectation.

One of the school’s most notable alumni is the renowned comedian Frankie Boyle, who honed his craft during his time at Holyrood. Boyle’s sharp wit and unique comedic style have made him a household name in the world of comedy. Another accomplished individual from Holyrood is Charlie Burchill, the talented guitarist of the iconic band Simple Minds. Burchill’s musical prowess was fostered within the school’s walls, preparing him for a successful career in the music industry.

Not limited to the realm of entertainment, Holyrood also boasts successful individuals in other fields. Des Clarke, a well-known comedian and Heart Breakfast presenter, also walked the halls of Holyrood during his youth. His time at the school undoubtedly played a role in shaping his comedic talents and charismatic personality. Additionally, Tony Curran, a prominent actor known for his roles in films such as “Underworld: Evolution,” “Thor: The Dark World,” and “Daredevil,” is another graduate of Holyrood Secondary School. Curran’s time at the school honed his skills, leading him to achieve great success in the film industry.

Holyrood Secondary School has not only shaped the lives of these notable individuals but has also gained recognition in its own right. The school was the subject of a BBC TV documentary appropriately titled “High School,” shedding light on the institution’s notable alumni and its impact on the community. Holyrood was also featured in an episode of the popular television show “Strictly Come Dancing,” where former pupil Joe McFadden showcased his dancing skills in front of the school.

