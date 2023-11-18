A New Oasis in the Heart of the City Opens at Kong

Kong, the renowned hotspot in Royal Exchange Square, is about to unveil its latest addition – a stunning rooftop patio. Opening its doors to the public on Saturday, November 18, this all-season heated roof garden promises an unforgettable experience for its visitors.

Surrounded lush greenery and vibrant textiles, the rooftop at Kong is a true oasis in the heart of the city. Revelers are in for a treat as they savor delicious eats and sip on expertly crafted cocktails while basking in the unique and energetic atmosphere of Kong.

Described the owners as the ultimate botanical escape, this new roof terrace is set to become a favorite destination for anyone looking to unwind and elevate their city experience. The ambiance and ambiance alone will transport visitors to a realm of relaxation and enjoyment.

Kong has always been a magnet for celebrities, and the rooftop patio will undoubtedly be no exception. With rapper Post Malone being spotted partying at the bar after his Hydro gig and Strictly Come Dancing stars enjoying themselves as well, the rooftop patio at Kong is sure to attract a glamorous crowd.

Not only is Kong offering a remarkable space to unwind, but they are also making it accessible to all. On Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays, patrons can enjoy refreshing rooftop cocktails for just £4.95. This special pricing ensures that everyone can indulge in the Kong experience without breaking the bank.

Get ready to be captivated the alluring rooftop patio at Kong, where the sky truly is the limit when it comes to having a good time. Mark your calendars and prepare to be transported to a world of botanical bliss in the heart of the city.