Emma Milton: From Dating a Footballer to Instagram Model

Emma Milton, a former girlfriend of footballer Nathan Redmond, has found immense success as an Instagram model. The couple dated in 2017 when Redmond was playing for England and Southampton.

Since then, Emma has built a staggering net worth of £793,000 through her work as a ring girl and model. With 280,000 followers on Instagram, she captivates her fans with stunning travel photos, including trips to Dubai, Marbella, and Ibiza. In addition to bikini pictures and selfies, Emma shares content from her promotional modeling shoots on her social media channels.

Not only has Emma modeled for renowned brands like Baby Boo Fashion and Nasty Girl, but she has also made appearances on reality TV. In 2019, she participated in the show Shipwrecked, showcasing her versatility and talent.

Before her rise to fame as an Instagram model, Emma worked as a ring girl for the Super Six Boxing series. She had the opportunity to be present in the ring for several high-profile bouts, including the George Groves versus Chris Eubank Jr. fight in October 2017.

Emma made headlines when she began dating Nathan Redmond, solidifying her presence in the media. Their relationship lasted over a year, and Emma was frequently seen at popular WAG hotspots during that time.

Emma Milton’s journey from dating a footballer to becoming a successful Instagram model showcases her ability to leverage her talents and opportunities. Her story serves as an inspiration for those who aspire to build a fulfilling career in the competitive world of modeling.

