Iconic Los Angeles Restaurant Gladstones to Reopen Under New Ownership

After announcing its closure in August, popular West LA restaurant Gladstones will be reopening under new management. The restaurant, which was originally scheduled to serve its last meal in October, will now continue operating for at least two more years before undergoing a renovation Wolfgang Puck and Frank Gehry.

The announcement of Gladstones’ reopening was met with excitement from fans of the iconic eatery. “This may be the best news I’ve read in months,” exclaimed one person. The new ownership group, called Gladstone’s Legacy, consists of the general manager, assistant manager, chef, and parking lot manager, who were all previously part of the restaurant’s staff.

Located on a three-acre site in Pacific Palisades owned Los Angeles County, Gladstones had originally planned a reconceptualization of the restaurant with a renovation renowned restaurateur Wolfgang Puck and architect Frank Gehry. While these plans are still underway, the restaurant will first open under the new ownership group and operate for the next two years.

Gladstones, which first opened its doors in Santa Monica Canyon in 1972 before moving to its current location overlooking Will Rogers State Beach in 1981, is known for its seafood-forward menu. The new owners plan to introduce new dishes to the menu while also keeping some favorites. They will also launch a “Golden Hour” happy hour with drink specials and a live DJ.

