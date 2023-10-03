GLAAD Report Shows Increase in LGBTQ Representation in Hollywood Films

GLAAD, the LGBTQ watchdog organization, has released its annual Studio Responsibility Index, which rates major Hollywood studios on their inclusion of LGBTQ content in films and television. According to the report, a record-breaking 28.5% of the 350 films released in 2022 were LGBTQ-inclusive, marking an 8% increase from the previous year. The report also revealed that 55% of LGBTQ-inclusive films featured gay men, 45% featured lesbians, 21% featured bisexual+ characters, 12% featured transgender characters, and 17% featured queer characters.

The report highlights that the genres of Comedy and Drama had the highest percentage of LGBTQ-inclusive films, with over 40% of their films meeting this criteria. Disney and Netflix were identified as the leading studios in terms of LGBTQ representation, with Disney featuring 24 LGBTQ-inclusive films out of 59 (41%) and Netflix featuring 24 out of 107 (22%).

GLAAD also used the Vito Russo Test to rate individual movies on their LGBTQ inclusivity. The test consists of four criteria, including the presence of an LGBTQ character, the character not being defined solely their sexual orientation or gender identity, the character being integral to the plot, and the character’s story avoiding offensive tropes or stereotypes. Out of the 100 LGBTQ-inclusive films in 2022, 77 passed the Vito Russo Test.

GLAAD CEO Sarah Kate Ellis emphasized the importance of LGBTQ representation in media and the impact it has on the LGBTQ community. She expressed hope for continued progress and encouraged studios to make efforts to include meaningful and diverse LGBTQ representation in future projects.

This article is based on the information from the GLAAD Report on LGBTQ representation in Hollywood films.

Sources: GLAAD