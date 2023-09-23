Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Elisabeth Asserson Tie the Knot in Drammen

Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Elisabeth Asserson exchanged their vows on Saturday afternoon in Drammen. The absence of Jakob’s father was notable, but he later posted an update on social media. The post, which was deleted shortly after, included the quote “You must not endure that injustice deeply, which does not affect oneself”, taken from the poem “You Must Not Sleep” Arnulf Øverland. Underneath the photo, he wrote “Go with the flow. Hmm.”

Shortly after, the post was deleted. Attempts to reach out to Gjert on Saturday were unsuccessful. It has long been known that there has been an internal conflict within the family, but very few details have been leaked to the public. The brothers have made few statements about the situation, but Henrik Ingebrigtsen has expressed that it has been tough for the family.

However, on Saturday, the focus was not on the much-discussed situation, but rather on the couple and their special day. Ingebrigtsen and Asserson radiated as they exited the church in Drammen, before moving on to the reception venue in the afternoon. Over a hundred guests were present during the ceremony, and a crowd of onlookers had gathered outside to catch a glimpse of the newlyweds.

