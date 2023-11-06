New Monetization Features for Instagram and Facebook Creators

Instagram and Facebook are rolling out new updates to provide more ways for creators to monetize their content and engage with their audience. These updates include testing a holiday bonus feature, expanding Instagram subscriptions, introducing Facebook subscriptions, expanding access to Instagram gifts, and improving ad participation for creators.

Testing a New Holiday Bonus

Instagram will be testing a new invite-only holiday bonus for creators in the United States, South Korea, and Japan. This holiday bonus will reward creators for sharing their creativity through reels and photos. Creators who receive an invitation can activate the holiday bonus and earn based on the number of plays and views their content receives.

Expanding Instagram Subscriptions

Instagram subscriptions allow creators to earn recurring income offering exclusive content and experiences to subscribers. There are now over 1 million active subscriptions to creators through Instagram. To help creators grow their subscriber communities, new promotional tools have been introduced, such as surfacing the Subscribe button in the content feed and making it easier to welcome new subscribers via DMs and Stories.

Introducing Facebook Subscriptions

Facebook subscriptions will be available to millions more creators in the coming months. Creators will have more ways to offer subscriptions, such as through Reels and Stories on Facebook. They will also have the ability to offer free 30-day subscription trials to their fans and adjust subscription prices over time.

Expanding Access to Instagram Gifts

Instagram gifts allow creators to earn money receiving virtual gifts from fans. Access to gifts has been expanded to numerous countries around the world. To be eligible for gifts, creators must have a professional account, be over 18 years old, meet partner monetization policies, and have at least 5,000 followers.

Easier Participation in Ads

Creators can now participate in ads more easily on Facebook and Instagram. When creating Instagram Stories, creators will receive additional ad eligibility information. If a creator selects “Allow brand partner to boost,” they will be prompted to address any ad eligibility errors in their content.

With these updates, Instagram and Facebook aim to provide a diverse range of monetization options for creators, allowing them to earn from brands, fans, and the platforms themselves. By offering these features, creators can find the combination that best suits their needs and continue to engage with their audience while generating income.

FAQ

1. How can creators activate the holiday bonus on Instagram?

Creators who receive an invitation to the holiday bonus on Instagram can activate it accepting the invitation and following the provided instructions.

2. Which countries now have access to Instagram gifts?

Instagram gifts are now available to creators in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Chile, Colombia, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Peru, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Turkey.

3. Can creators adjust the price of their subscriptions over time?

Yes, creators on Facebook will have the ability to change the price of their subscriptions over time to meet their evolving monetization needs.

4. How can creators participate in ads on Facebook and Instagram?

Creators can participate in ads on Facebook and Instagram working with brand partners on Branded Content and Partnership Ads. They can indicate their ad eligibility preferences when creating content and address any ad eligibility errors if prompted.

