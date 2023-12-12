Gisele Bundchen Takes Her Children to Walt Disney World on Their Birthdays

In a heartwarming celebration, Gisele Bundchen recently took her children to Walt Disney World to mark their birthdays. The supermodel shared glimpses of the enchanting trip on her Instagram, capturing the joy and magic of the iconic theme park.

Bundchen, accompanied her 11-year-old daughter Vivian and 14-year-old son Benjamin, shared festive photos of the siblings locking arms with friends in front of Cinderella Castle. The joyous moments were a beautiful testament to the love and bond between the family members.

In her Instagram caption, Bundchen expressed her gratitude to Walt Disney World for the delightful experience, stating, “Another year and here we are again to celebrate the kids’ birthdays! Thank you @waltdisneyworld. We had a great time!”

While Bundchen enjoyed a fun-filled family adventure, her ex-husband Tom Brady was spotted in Miami, seemingly enjoying the company of model Irina Shayk. The public appearances of Brady and Shayk have sparked speculation about their relationship status.

Despite their divorce in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage, Brady and Shayk were first linked in May, with their relationship reportedly rekindling in November. On the other hand, Bundchen has kept a low profile on the romantic front since her split from Brady, although she has been seen vacationing with her jiu-jitsu trainer, Joaquim Valente.

As the lives of these high-profile individuals unfold in the public eye, fans and observers continue to speculate about the intricacies of their personal relationships. However, one thing is clear: Gisele Bundchen is focused on creating magical memories for her children, and Walt Disney World provided the perfect backdrop for their birthdays.