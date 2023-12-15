Girls5eva: Reviving Dreams and Hitting the Road in Season 3 on Netflix

The beloved musical comedy series, Girls5eva, is back with a bang for its highly-anticipated third season. Created Meredith Scardino, the show follows the journey of a one-hit-wonder girl group from the late ’90s who reunite to chase their pop star dreams once again. And now, fans can mark their calendars for March 14th when the new season will hit Netflix with six exciting episodes.

In this upcoming season, the members of Girls5eva – Dawn, Wickie, Summer, and Gloria – have come together to record a new album titled “Returnity.” With this milestone achieved, their sights are set on the next logical step: planning a comeback tour. However, they face the daunting challenge of having no concrete plan, tour manager, or booked venues. Determined to reclaim their positions in the spotlight, the ladies embark on a chaotic journey, piling into a van and hitting the unknown road.

While promoting their album and striving for a resurgence, Girls5eva will encounter various obstacles along their journey. Life on the road will put their relationships to the test, and they will find themselves in unexpected situations, performing at a billionaire’s birthday party. Confrontations with their parents, who they believe held them back, will also surface. And to top it all off, they will cross paths with the biggest pop star on the planet, forcing them to question their desires for fame and success once again.

Will Girls5eva achieve their long-awaited comeback and secure their place in the limelight? Or will the challenges of the road prove to be their downfall? These questions will keep fans on the edge of their seats.

Returning as executive producers alongside Scardino are Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, David Miner, Eric Gurian, and Jeff Richmond. Produced Universal Television, Girls5eva promises to deliver laughter, heartwarming moments, and unforgettable musical performances.

Prepare for an exciting journey as Girls5eva embarks on their comeback tour and faces the ups and downs of life on the road. Stay tuned for the release of Season 3 on Netflix, where dreams will be revived, bonds will be tested, and the power of friendship and music will prevail once again.