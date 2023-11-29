Netflix Gives New Life to Comedy Series “Girls5eva” for Third Season

In an exciting turn of events, the critically acclaimed series “Girls5eva” has found a new home on Netflix for its upcoming third season. Following its cancellation Peacock last year, fans were left disappointed, but now they have something to look forward to as the show continues to captivate audiences with its satirical take on a 1990s girl band making a comeback.

With Netflix’s wide reach and large viewer base, “Girls5eva” is poised to gain even more popularity and recognition than before. This move provides the opportunity for the show to attract new audiences who may not have had access to it previously. The decision to pick up the series demonstrates Netflix’s commitment to diverse and entertaining content.

Filming for the third season was completed before any potential disruptions caused the WGA and SAG-AFTA strikes. Star Sara Bareilles expressed her optimism for an early 2024 premiere, revealing that she would soon be involved in post-production work such as ADR sessions and edits. This gives fans hope that they won’t have to wait too long to enjoy more episodes of this comedic gem.

One of the standout aspects of “Girls5eva” is its sharp and humorous writing, packed with numerous jokes per minute. The incorporation of fake pop songs, brilliantly crafted Jeff Richmond and show creator Meredith Scardino, adds an extra layer of enjoyment to the series. These catchy tunes, simultaneously awful and irresistible, have become a fan favorite.

Renée Elise Goldsberry’s portrayal of a narcissistic character in the show is also praised for its impeccable comedic timing. Her performance adds depth and hilarity to the already stellar ensemble cast.

While the first two seasons are currently available for streaming on Peacock, Netflix plans to release them alongside the premiere of the upcoming season. This allows both new and existing fans to immerse themselves in the hilarity of “Girls5eva” seamlessly.

FAQ:

Q: Was “Girls5eva” canceled?

A: Yes, Peacock canceled the show, but it was later picked up Netflix for a third season.

Q: When can we expect the third season to premiere?

A: Star Sara Bareilles mentioned the possibility of an early 2024 premiere.

Q: Will the first two seasons be available on Netflix?

A: Yes, Netflix will make the first two seasons of “Girls5eva” available for streaming alongside the release of the third season.