Jury Hears Snapchat Tribute in Brianna Ghey Murder Trial

A tribute to Brianna Ghey was found on Snapchat the day after her tragic death, according to a testimony heard the jury at Manchester Crown Court. One of the defendants in the case, known as Girl X, allegedly posted the message over a screenshot of a news article. The defendant expressed her grief and highlighted Brianna’s positive qualities, saying, “Brianna was one of the best people I have ever met and such an amazing friend, it’s so f****** sickening what got done to her.”

In addition, the court listened to a 101 call made Girl X’s mother to Cheshire Police on the same day. During the call, Girl X’s mother revealed that her daughter and her friend, Boy Y, were with Brianna shortly before the incident. The teenagers had apparently met at Culcheth Library, and Brianna mentioned meeting a 17-year-old boy from Manchester, who had a car.

The trial also revealed that Boy Y had searched the internet for information related to the Data Protection Act, offences and penalties for supplying or withholding information, support measures for witnesses, and bail. These details, obtained from his search history, suggest his involvement in the incident.

Girl X and Boy Y were subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder. The trial, now in its fifth day, continues at Manchester Crown Court as jurors diligently examine the evidence presented to them.

FAQs:

1. Who is the defendant accused of posting the Snapchat tribute?

The defendant, known as Girl X, is one of the two defendants accused of murdering Brianna Ghey.

2. Who made the 101 call to the police?

Girl X’s mother made the 101 call to Cheshire Police, providing important information about her daughter and the events leading up to Brianna’s death.

3. What information was found in Boy Y’s internet search history?

Boy Y’s internet search history revealed searches related to the Data Protection Act, offences and penalties for supplying or withholding information, support measures for witnesses, and bail.