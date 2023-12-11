New Title: Girl Accused of Murder Sends Deceptive Snapchat Messages After Victim’s Death

Summary: In the ongoing trial of the murder of Brianna Ghey, the accused girl, referred to as Girl X, testified that she messaged the victim on Snapchat after her death out of paranoia and to manipulate the situation. Girl X and Boy Y, both 16 years old, are facing charges of murdering Brianna, who was brutally attacked with a knife in Culcheth Linear Park in Warrington earlier this year. During the trial, it was revealed that both defendants had a preoccupation with violence and had discussed killing other children. Girl X’s testimony included admissions that she had expressed intentions of killing Brianna and had suggested stabbing her, but claimed there was no real intent behind her words. She stated that her interest in knives was only related to self-harm and that her fascination with violent content on the internet was purely out of curiosity. Girl X also admitted to sending deceptive Snapchat messages to Brianna’s phone after her death to create doubt and confusion. The defense argued that Girl X sent these messages out of paranoia, aware of the incriminating nature of her conversations with Boy Y. The trial continues with more testimonies and evidence being presented.

