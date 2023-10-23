“The Problem with ‘Girl Measuring’: Another Sexist Trend”

In recent months, a trend called ‘girl measuring’ has gained popularity on social media platform TikTok. Videos featuring women using their arms and hands to measure DIY projects have gone viral, amassing millions of views. While this trend might seem harmless, it is just another example of sexism and gender inequality.

‘Girl measuring’ refers to the act of using one’s body parts, such as arms and hands, to gauge measurements for things like room dimensions, wall lengths, or pieces of furniture. It seems like a convenient and relatable way to measure things, but it carries a deeper message. By using the term ‘girl’ in front of measuring, it implies that women are incapable of carrying out proper DIY tasks or that they are too lazy to use the appropriate tools.

This trend is part of a larger issue of infantilizing women and undermining their capabilities. The fact that we label activities like math, measuring, and even dinner as ‘girl’ activities implies that these are tasks that women shouldn’t be able to do. It diminishes the achievements and abilities of women suggesting that they require simplification or special treatment.

On the other hand, there is no equivalent trend for men. There is no ‘boy measuring’ or ‘boy math’. Men are seen as capable of carrying out tasks without the need for special labels. This double standard perpetuates the sexist notion that men are expected to be competent and take charge, while women are seen as less capable.

While some may argue that these trends are meant to be light-hearted and relatable, they ultimately perpetuate harmful stereotypes. Women should be able to measure things, make purchases, eat dinner, and hold positions of power without it being seen as an exceptional achievement. These trends undermine the progress women have made and suggest that women are lacking in essential life experience.

It is important to challenge and question these trends. We should find better ways to express our collective experiences without resorting to infantilizing language. Women are intelligent, capable individuals who deserve to be recognized for their achievements and not be reduced to childlike stereotypes.

Source: Glamour.co.uk