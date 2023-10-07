Understanding the Trend of “Girl Math” and the Emergence of “Boy Math”

In recent times, social media has become the breeding ground for evolving trends and jokes. One such trend that has gained traction is the concept of “girl math.” It involves women trading jokes about the internal calculations they make to explain their seemingly irrational behavior. It’s a form of internal feminine logic that is sometimes perplexing, but always amusing. Examples of “girl math” include seeing time, convenience, and money as interchangeable currencies.

While “girl math” started as a lighthearted joke, it didn’t take long for some people to take it too seriously. Critics started scrutinizing these innocent jokes, using them as evidence of financial illiteracy or claiming that women’s decisions were solely based on circuitous logic. Consequently, brands and big names also jumped on the trend, diluting its original intent.

This led to a natural question arising – what about “boy math”? One man on TikTok humorously proposed that the equivalent of “girl math” for men was the belief that all men think they could land a plane. Other examples of “boy math” surfaced, some of which were less lighthearted and highlighted negative stereotypes.

The trend of “girl math” and the emergence of “boy math” evolved into a commentary on gender and stereotypes, even becoming a reference point for serious political discussions. What started as a simple joke turned into a complex social phenomenon.

According to expert Mary Louise Adams, this trend reflects the continued existence of a profoundly gendered world. It highlights the assumptions and expectations individuals have based on their gender. While “girl math” and “boy math” may seem like harmless jokes, they shed light on deeper societal issues surrounding gender.

In conclusion, the trend of “girl math” and the subsequent emergence of “boy math” on social media has provided insight into the perceptions and expectations individuals have based on gender. While it started as a lighthearted joke, it has sparked discussions about gender stereotypes and the prevalence of a gendered society.

Source: CNN