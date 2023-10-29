Girl Math: When a Joke Turns into Sexism

While TikTok has become deeply ingrained in our lives as a means of escape, it has also birthed a unique phenomenon: the creation of slang and jargon. This lexicon, fueled catchy trends and memes, has seamlessly blended itself into our everyday conversations. Phrases like “girl walks,” “girl dinner,” and the latest addition, “girl math,” highlight TikTok’s role in shaping contemporary youth culture. However, these popular terms can have unintended consequences.

“Girl math” is the newest addition to the string of “girl (blanks),” such as “hot girl walks” and “girl dinner.” For those who haven’t ventured into the depths of TikTok, “girl math” is an intriguing concept. It involves justifying an action, particularly spending money, drawing connections to seemingly unrelated events. This unique form of reasoning has led to amusing situations where individuals believe they are making financially savvy decisions.

Although “girl math” may seem harmless at first, it has the potential to perpetuate harmful stereotypes. What began as a lighthearted joke among women can be weaponized against them, reinforcing the belief that women lack financial literacy and cannot be trusted with money. This deeply rooted barrier undermines women in the financial sector and further hinders their progress.

While indulging in a sweet treat or taking a spendy study break can be a much-needed respite during stressful times, it is crucial not to use the concept of “girl math” as a means to ridicule or belittle women’s financial decisions or literacy. It is essential to recognize that “girl math” is simply a joke and should be treated as such.

