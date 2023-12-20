Changes in TikTok Trends Reflect Shift towards Fashion and Beauty

The rapid growth of TikTok shows no signs of slowing down. It is estimated that over one billion people will have used the platform 2023. While the early days of TikTok were dominated singing and dancing, there has been a shift in focus towards fashion and beauty in recent years. This shift is reflected in the rise of fashion-related hashtags such as #tiktokfashion, which has garnered 85 billion views so far, and #OOTD, which has amassed a staggering 170.5 billion views.

TikTok’s influence on fashion and beauty trends cannot be understated. The platform has become a breeding ground for micro-trends, giving birth to everything from glazed donut nails to “traptox”. With 60 percent of TikTok users aged under 25, the platform serves as a key barometer for the interests and preferences of Gen Z, who are projected to have $4.5 trillion in global spending power 2025.

Brands that have found success on TikTok are those that have been quick to react to micro-trends, embraced educational content, or adopted innovative strategies for creator marketing. By staying ahead of the curve, these brands have been able to tap into TikTok’s massive user base and drive sales.

Two notable trends that gained traction on TikTok this year were “Barbiecore” and “girl summer”. Barbiecore, inspired images of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, saw users sharing Barbie-inspired outfits, accessories, and even recipes. The hashtag #pinkshoes, associated with Barbiecore, now has over 200 million views. Meanwhile, “girl summer” trends, which focused on women enjoying themselves without seeking validation from men, led to a surge in raffia products and the success of beauty campaigns featuring the aesthetics of “La Dolce Vita” and the Amalfi Coast.

As TikTok continues to evolve, its influence over fashion and beauty trends is expected to grow even further. While some users may express concerns about the commercialization of the platform, there is no denying its impact on the industry. TikTok has proven to be a valuable tool for brands looking to connect with the younger demographic and stay relevant in the ever-changing world of fashion and beauty.