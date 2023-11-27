Tragic Killing of a Young Girl in Pakistan: A Tale of Social Media and Traditional Authority

In a haunting repeat of a horrific incident from 2011, a young girl in Pakistan’s Kohistan region has been tragically killed after appearing in a picture on social media. However, unlike the previous incident, where five girls and four boys were killed on the orders of a local jirga, only one girl lost her life this time. According to local police, a council of elders, known as a jirga, issued a decree for her killing after she posted a video of herself dancing alongside local boys on social media.

The video, which was apparently edited, went viral on social media platforms, prompting the jirga to take drastic action. As per local tradition, the jirga declared the individuals in the images as ‘thieves’ and ordered their execution. Thankfully, another girl from the video was rescued the police, who anticipated threats to her life. However, a senior civil judge, after assessing the situation, deemed it safe for her to return home with her father.

The incident has once again brought to light the clash between traditional authority and modern technology. It raises questions about the power dynamics at play and the vulnerabilities of individuals, especially young women, in conservative and patriarchal societies. While social media has given people a platform to express themselves and connect with others, it has also become a tool for surveillance and control.

Many are rightly outraged this tragic event and demand justice for the young girl. An FIR has been registered, and the authorities are determined to bring the culprits who issued the assassination decree and those who executed it to face the full force of the law. This incident serves as a stark reminder that progress and tradition can come into conflict, and society must constantly strive for a balance that protects the rights and lives of its most vulnerable members.

FAQs:

1. What is a jirga?

A jirga is a council of elders that exists in some South Asian and Middle Eastern communities to settle disputes and make decisions based on traditional customs and societal norms.

2. How did social media contribute to this incident?

Social media played a crucial role in this incident as the video of the young girl dancing with local boys went viral, making her the target of the jirga’s decree.

3. What happened in the 2011 incident mentioned in the article?

In 2011, a local jirga allegedly ordered the killing of five girls and four boys after a video emerged showing them singing and clapping together. The jirga considered their actions as a violation of local customs.

