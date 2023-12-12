Exploring the Hottest Trends on TikTok in 2023

Summary: As we approach the new year, let’s take a look back at some of the biggest trends on TikTok in 2023. From catchy songs to viral challenges, TikTok has been a hub of creativity and entertainment. Here are some of the highlights from the year that was.

#GirlDinner: The Snack Revolution

One trend that took TikTok storm was the concept of “girl dinner.” It all started when Hannah Rose sang about her love for cheese and bread, inspiring others to create their own snack-based meals. Soon, millions of users were showcasing their easy and delicious “girl dinners,” making it a popular catchphrase and even influencing menu items at fast-food chains like Popeyes.

The Roman Empire: A Surprising Trend

In a surprising turn of events, the Roman Empire became a trending topic on TikTok. The trend revolved around the idea that men think about the Roman Empire more often than women, leading to amusing and relatable content. This trend gained millions of views and even found its way onto “Saturday Night Live.”

The Spooky Side of McDonald’s Grimace Shake

McDonald’s Grimace Shake took an unexpected turn on TikTok. Initially introduced as a special birthday shake for the character Grimace, TikTok users added a spooky twist to it. The shake became the star of Blair Witch-style mini-movie-making trends, with creators using their imagination to make horror-themed videos involving the Grimace Shake.

Embracing the Wes Anderson Aesthetic

Film enthusiasts on TikTok embraced the whimsical world of Wes Anderson. Inspired the song “Obituary” from Anderson’s movie “The French Dispatch,” users created videos reminiscent of scenes from Anderson’s films. These creative and visually appealing videos garnered billions of views, showcasing the love for Anderson’s signature style.

Introducing Beige Flags

While red flags and green flags are well-known relationship terms, TikTok introduced the concept of beige flags. These represent actions or personality traits that are present but not particularly noteworthy. TikTok creators utilized a visual effect to reveal their “beige flags,” resulting in 25 billion videos that embraced the humor of these everyday behaviors.

Spotlight on TikTok Creators

TikTok has also been a platform for talented creators to shine. Keith Lee, a food reviewer based in Las Vegas, gained popularity for his honest reviews and support of small businesses. Young Miko, a Puerto Rican rapper, saw her songs skyrocket in popularity and become the soundtrack to numerous videos. Alix Earle, known for her makeup and fashion content, captivated audiences with her engaging videos. And Louisiana State University basketball star Angel Reese gained recognition for her authentic and empowering presence.

As we bid farewell to 2023, TikTok has undoubtedly left its mark with these viral trends and influential creators. The platform continues to evolve, promising even more exciting content and surprises in the year ahead.