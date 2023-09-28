The internet has a way of turning everyday activities into trendy, viral sensations. From “girl dinner” to “blueberry milk nails,” we can’t seem to resist attaching catchy names to mundane things. But why are we so obsessed with turning everything into a trend?

The phenomenon of naming and trendifying everyday activities has become a cultural staple. Take “girl dinner” for example, a term that refers to the way women eat when they’re home alone and can indulge in whatever they want for dinner. It’s not about the content or definition of the meal itself, but rather the idea of creating a catchy phrase and making it a trend.

The proliferation of these trends has led some people to question the need to attach a special name to something so ordinary. Why does everything have to be a “thing”? It’s as if we can’t escape the constant pressure to consume and be seen consuming the latest trend.

So why do we love turning everything into a trend? One possible reason is the fear of being direct. Using cutesy, diminutive language allows us to express ourselves indirectly and avoid confronting our uncertainties. It’s a way to signal that we’re in on the latest trend without actually considering its meaning or impact.

But this trendification of everything also raises questions about commodification and marketing. Many of these microtrends are essentially repackaging everyday aspects of womanhood, and they can feel infantilizing and icky. Yet, as one writer suggests, women who participate in these trends are self-aware. They understand that attaching the word “girl” to these trends makes them more clickable and consumable.

In the age of social media, the power to create trends is no longer limited to marketing teams and editors. Anyone can participate in the trend-making process, and women, in particular, have found a way to leverage these trends for their own benefit.

In the end, our obsession with turning everything into a trend may stem from a desire to be seen, to be part of something bigger than ourselves. And while there’s nothing inherently wrong with enjoying these trends, it’s important to question their significance and not get caught up in the constant cycle of consumption.

