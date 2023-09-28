Young Chinese Girl Expresses Desire for Equal Partnership in Marriage

A heartwarming video of a young Chinese girl expressing her desire for a marriage that doesn’t revolve around traditional gender roles and domestic responsibilities has gone viral on social media. In the video, Fan Zhiyuan, from Zhejiang province in eastern China, can be seen enthusiastically helping her mother with household chores. Concerned about her daughter’s eagerness for housework, Fan’s mother decided to have a conversation with her about the importance of equality in marriage.

During their conversation, Fan’s mother asked her if she would eventually become exhausted from doing so much housework when she gets married. In response, the determined little girl expressed her desire for a future husband who would share the domestic responsibilities with her, saying, “I will be lazy in the family with my future husband.” Fan confidently stated that she is not “stupid” like her mother, who she believes settled for a husband who couldn’t empathize with her.

The endearing interaction between mother and daughter touched the hearts of many on Chinese social media, with users praising Fan’s love and devotion towards her mother. The video resonated with people who believe in the importance of equal partnerships in marriage, challenging traditional gender roles and expectations.

This heartwarming video is just one example of the many stories featuring adorable young children that gain popularity in China. It serves as a reminder of the changing attitudes towards gender roles and the desire for equal partnerships in today’s society.

