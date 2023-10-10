Where to Watch Ginny & Georgia Season 1 Online: Streaming Guide

If you’re wondering where to watch Ginny & Georgia Season 1 online, you’ve come to the right place. This dramedy series follows the Miller family, which includes 30-year-old free-spirited mother Georgia Miller, her 15-year-old daughter Ginny, and her 9-year-old son Austin, as they relocate to Wellsbury, Massachusetts seeking a new start after Georgia’s husband dies. However, the family will learn that no matter how far you flee from your past, it always finds you.

Ginny & Georgia Season 1 is available to watch via streaming on Netflix. Created Sarah Lampert, the main cast includes Brianne Howey as Georgia Miller, Antonia Gentry as Ginny Miller, Jennifer Robertson as Ellen Baker, Felix Mallard as Marcus Baker, Sara Waisglass as Maxine “Max” Baker, Scott Porter as Mayor Paul Randolph, and Raymond Ablack as Joe.

To watch Ginny & Georgia Season 1 on Netflix, you will have to sign up via the Netflix app or its website. Netflix offers various subscription plans with different features. The cheapest plan, Standard with Ads, provides most of the content with ads. It allows users to watch in Full HD and on two supported devices simultaneously.

The Standard Plan is completely ad-free and offers the same features as the Standard with Ads Plan, but also allows users to download content on two supported devices. Additionally, users can add one extra member who doesn’t live in the same household to their account.

The Premium Plan offers the same features as the Standard Plan but supports up to four devices simultaneously and provides content in Ultra HD. Users can download content on up to six supported devices, and have the option to add up to two extra members who don’t live in the same household. The Premium Plan also supports Netflix spatial audio.

The synopsis for Ginny & Georgia Season 1 is as follows: “Free-spirited Georgia and her two kids, Ginny and Austin, move north in search of a fresh start but find that the road to new beginnings can be bumpy.”

Watch Ginny & Georgia Season 1 online and enjoy this captivating series on Netflix. Sign up now and start streaming!

