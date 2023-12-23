Netflix Finds Success with Young Adult and Female-Led Content in First Half of 2023

Netflix’s viewership data for the first half of 2023 has revealed that young adult and female-centric content is performing exceptionally well for the streaming platform. While The Night Agent ranked number one in terms of hours viewed, this is due to the data separating individual seasons of a series. In reality, Ginny & Georgia was the most-watched title on Netflix between January and June, with a combined 967.2 million hours viewed across Seasons 1 and 2.

Ginny & Georgia’s second season, which premiered on January 5, alone amassed 665.1 million hours viewed. The first season accumulated 302.1 million hours viewed, likely driven viewers catching up before watching the new episodes or discovering the series for the first time. These numbers are impressive for a season that debuted two years earlier.

The release date of Ginny & Georgia Season 2 in January gave it more time to accumulate viewing hours compared to The Night Agent, which premiered in March. Netflix’s method of releasing data favors content that debuted during the measurement period, and those that premiered earlier tend to perform better.

Ginny & Georgia’s success is part of a larger trend in the popularity of young adult and female-led content. Netflix’s most-watched film during this period was The Mother, starring Jennifer Lopez, which garnered nearly 250 million hours viewed. The Bridgerton franchise, particularly the introduction of Queen Charlotte in May, accumulated 773 million viewing hours. Bridgerton’s prequel series also revitalized both seasons, each surpassing 133 million hours viewed.

Other popular English-language titles on Netflix during this period include Wednesday, Outer Banks, Firefly Lane, You, Love Is Blind, Never Have I Ever, Emily In Paris, and XO, Kitty. Furthermore, international titles like La Reina del Sur and Crash Course in Romance also ranked among the most-watched shows on Netflix.

While Netflix finds success in various genres like thrillers and action adventures, the data clearly demonstrates the platform’s interest in expanding its offerings of young adult and female-skewing stories. This is evident in the renewal of Ginny & Georgia for a third season and the swift renewal of My Life With The Walter Boys after just 10 days on the platform. The audience for this type of content is substantial, and Netflix is capitalizing on its popularity.