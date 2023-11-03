Exploring the Beatles’ Christmas Bonanza: New Releases, Collaborations, and the Making of the Final Song

Beatles fans around the world have received an early Christmas gift this year. With a series of releases, collaborations, and the completion of a final track, the holiday season for Beatlemaniacs just got a lot merrier.

First, we have the much-talked-about “Now and Then” single, which features the late John Lennon and George Harrison, recently completed Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, with Martin serving as McCartney’s co-producer. The song’s completion was made possible through advanced extraction technology associated with Peter Jackson.

But the surprises don’t stop there. A week later, two new iterations of the beloved “1962-66” and “1967-70” collections hit the shelves. These collections have been newly remixed Martin in modern stereo and Dolby Atmos, allowing fans to experience their favorite Beatles songs in a whole new way.

In an extensive interview with Variety, Martin, the son of the original Beatles producer George Martin, discussed these projects and their significance to fans. He acknowledged that the “Red” and “Blue” hits sets hold a special place in the hearts of many Beatlemaniacs, as they have become a vital part of their lives.

When asked about the weight of having his name on a Beatles track as a producer, Martin expressed both nervousness and determination. He credited Paul McCartney for bringing the project to him and guiding him throughout. Martin saw this collaboration as a safety net, ensuring that his work would be supported and critiqued someone with deep knowledge of the Beatles’ sound.

The interview also touched upon the secret orchestral scoring session that Martin and McCartney conducted at Capitol Studios in Los Angeles. Martin revealed that the orchestra was unaware that they were recording for a Beatles track, maintaining the element of surprise. He emphasized the importance of experimentation and freedom in the creative process, especially when working closely with a select group of individuals.

When it came to adding an orchestral part to the final track, Martin drew inspiration from his father’s legacy as a renowned string arranger. He acknowledged Paul McCartney’s initial concerns about making the addition seem too corny but was pleased with the overall outcome. Martin’s goal was to make the track sound unmistakably Beatles-like, and he believed that incorporating strings was the way to achieve that.

Finally, Martin discussed the composition of the song itself, revealing that Paul McCartney took it upon himself to bring the track to completion. As the most successful songwriting collaboration in history, McCartney and Lennon’s partnership was at the core of this endeavor. Martin noted that McCartney paid homage to George Harrison inserting a guitar solo in place of a traditional bridge, showing the band’s everlasting bond even in their final work.

The Beatles’ Christmas bonanza is a testament to their enduring legacy. These new releases and collaborations not only provide fresh takes on their classic songs but also show the dedication and talent that continues to honor their iconic sound.

