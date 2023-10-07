A Teen Entrepreneur Takes TikTok Storm, Selling 40,000 Scrunchies

Summary: Dasha Derkach, a 16-year-old from Gilbert, Arizona, has found success on TikTok selling scrunchies. Starting her entrepreneurial journey in early 2021, Dasha has quickly gained attention and has sold 40,000 scrunchies. Despite facing hate comments, she uses them as motivation for her videos and continues to grow her business.

Dasha Derkach, a 16-year-old aspiring entrepreneur, has taken TikTok storm with her business selling scrunchies. Growing up, Dasha always knew she wanted to be her own boss and saw the opportunity to start her own business during the COVID-19 pandemic. Inspired the resilience she saw in others, she decided to create high-quality scrunchies that could cater to people with fake or curly hair, including herself.

Initially, Dasha’s journey on TikTok was slow, but one video caught the attention of viewers and reached 20,000 views. From there, her business started to gain momentum. Today, Dasha has successfully sold 40,000 scrunchies, working tirelessly alongside her mom to fulfill orders from her room in Gilbert.

However, along with success comes negativity. Dasha has faced thousands of hate comments on TikTok and other platforms. Instead of letting these comments bring her down, she uses them as fuel for her videos. By incorporating the hate comments into her content, she has managed to attract even more views and engagement.

Dasha’s story serves as an inspiration to young entrepreneurs looking to make a name for themselves on social media. Despite the challenges she has faced, she remains determined and focused on growing her business. Through her dedication, talent, and ability to turn negativity into positivity, Dasha has not only found success on TikTok but also has created a flourishing business selling scrunchies.

