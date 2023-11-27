Gigi Hadid Sparks Controversy with Accusations Against Israel

American model Gigi Hadid has recently faced backlash due to her remarks on the Israel-Hamas conflict. The 28-year-old, who is of Palestinian heritage, has been vocal about her views on the Israel-Palestine issue. However, her latest comment accusing Israel of “organ harvesting” has stirred outrage among social media users.

Hadid shared a reel on her Instagram story that featured a claim stating that Israeli authorities had harvested the organs of deceased Palestinians without their consent. This accusation has been widely criticized and labeled as an antisemitic blood libel conspiracy theory. Users on social media, particularly those who support Israel, expressed their outrage and called for consequences.

One user directly addressed Hadid’s modeling agency, IMG, questioning their support for her statement and urging them to sever ties with her. Another user condemned Hadid’s comment, describing it as vile and unthinkable. Calls for her to be dropped all her contracts and agencies were echoed many who were outraged what they saw as antisemitic rhetoric.

Hadid made her controversial remark on November 25, highlighting what she perceives as Israel’s labeling of Palestinians as “terrorists” and anyone supporting Palestinian rights as “antisemites.” She also criticized Israel’s treatment of Jews who oppose the government’s actions, accusing them of being labeled as “self-hating” and pressured to denounce their Judaism.

While Hadid’s comments have generated significant controversy, they have also opened up discussions on the complexities of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The incident underscores the power and influence that celebrities possess in shaping public opinion and prompts questions about responsible use of platforms and the need for factual accuracy in discussions of sensitive topics.

