Gigi Hadid Criticized Israeli Government for Supporting Palestinians during Israel-Hamas Conflict

The Israeli government has strongly criticized model Gigi Hadid for her support of Palestinians during the Israel-Hamas conflict. The heated social media exchange between Hadid and the @stateofisrael Instagram account has stunned users.

Hadid took to her Instagram Story to criticize the Israeli government, stating, “There is nothing Jewish about the Israeli government’s treatment of Palestinians. Condemning the Israeli government is not antisemitic and supporting Palestinians is not supporting Hamas.”

In response, @stateofisrael wrote a different version of her statement, condemning Hamas and expressing support for Israelis in their fight against “barbaric terrorists.” The account directly called out Hadid for allegedly turning a blind eye to Jewish babies being harmed.

The exchange continued with @stateofisrael sharing a photo of children’s toys and clothing covered in blood, along with blood smeared on the floor, captioned with a plea for condemnation.

Social media users were quick to react, questioning why the Israeli government was targeting a celebrity during a time of war. Many expressed their support for Hadid and criticized the government’s actions as deranged and pathetic.

Gigi Hadid comes from a Palestinian background, with her father being a Palestinian-American real-estate developer who was born in Israel but fled as a refugee during the Arab-Israeli war.

Both Gigi Hadid and her sister Bella Hadid have been vocal supporters of Palestinians. While Bella has not publicly discussed the ongoing conflict, she has previously faced consequences for speaking out on behalf of Palestinians.

It is important to note that the Israeli government’s criticism of Gigi Hadid’s stance on the conflict represents their perspective, and the model has not responded to the current social media exchange.

