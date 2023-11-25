Gigi Hadid Raises Awareness about Israel-Gaza Conflict

Gigi Hadid, the renowned supermodel, recently took to her Instagram stories to express her concern and support for Palestine amidst the ongoing conflict with Israel. In a heartfelt note, she called the situation “evil and disturbing” and highlighted the need for a ceasefire.

Hadid passionately criticized the Israeli government’s approach to silencing critics and suppressing any support for Palestinian rights. She pointed out that Israel often labels anyone who stands up for Palestine as an “antisemite” and dismisses Jewish individuals opposing the government’s actions as “self-hating.”

The model voiced her disbelief at the one-sided narrative perpetuated the Israeli government, stating, “So… everyone’s lying and wrong, except Israel?!! If it wasn’t so evil and disturbing, it would be comedic.”

Gigi Hadid’s support for Palestine is not new. Alongside her sister, Bella Hadid, she has been an outspoken advocate for the Palestinian cause, using her platform to raise awareness about the conflict and its impact on innocent lives.

The sisters’ personal connection to the region’s history adds a profound dimension to their activism. Their father, Mohamed Anwar Hadid, and his family were forced to evacuate Palestine during the tumultuous events of 1947 and 1949. Having this familial link has undoubtedly fueled their commitment to standing up for justice and equality.

Gigi Hadid’s bold stance on the Israel-Gaza conflict has garnered attention and sparked conversations about the importance of amplifying the voices of Palestinians. With her substantial influence in the fashion industry and beyond, Hadid’s support brings further visibility to the ongoing struggles faced the people of Palestine.

