New Hollywood Stars Boosting the Popularity of Vagabond Shoemakers

Celebrities have always had the power to influence fashion trends, and their loyalty to certain brands can skyrocket their popularity. This is exactly what is happening with Swedish heritage brand Vagabond Shoemakers, which is currently experiencing a resurgence thanks to the love from a few high-profile Hollywood stars.

Olivia Rodrigo, Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Emma Chamberlain, and Gal Gadot have all recently shown their devotion to Vagabond’s timeless designs and impeccable craftsmanship. It seems that the young Hollywood crowd is particularly drawn to the brand, which typically caters to young professionals.

Vagabond’s loafers, such as the chunky Cosmo 2.0 and the preppy-adjacent Alex M, have become favorites among these A-listers. They have been spotted wearing classic shoes from the brand, pairing them with various outfits ranging from sleek winter ensembles to casual jeans-and-blazer combinations.

According to creative director Maria Olander, Vagabond’s loafers have stood the test of time due to their timeless yet never boring designs. The brand has also seen a surge in interest for their Mary Jane styles and biker boots in recent years.

If you’re inspired to get a pair of Vagabond shoes for yourself, take a look at some of the celebrity looks for inspiration. Keep in mind that some of the exact items may be sold out, but there are similar options available.

Olivia Rodrigo recently rocked Vagabond’s black patent Ansie pump while hosting an episode of Saturday Night Live. Emma Chamberlain opted for a prep-forward look featuring Vagabond’s Jillian loafer in a YouTube video. Hailey Bieber posted a picture wearing Vagabond’s Eyra style chunky loafers with an all-black outfit. Gigi Hadid completed a monochromatic outfit with Vagabond’s white penny loafers. Gal Gadot embraced the relaxed vibe with Vagabond’s Brittie loafers in an all-black ensemble.

These Hollywood stars’ support is undoubtedly boosting Vagabond Shoemakers’ cult status, making it the go-to brand for stylish and timeless footwear.