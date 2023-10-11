Gigi Hadid Expresses Support for Palestinians while Condemning Harm to Jewish People

Gigi Hadid, the popular model, has voiced her opposition to the “terrorizing of innocent people” in response to the recent attacks Hamas on Israel. In a lengthy Instagram post, she made it clear that her pro-Palestinian stance does not include causing harm to Jewish individuals.

Hadid expressed her empathy and heartbreak for Palestinians living under occupation, but also emphasized that her hopes and dreams for Palestinians do not involve causing harm to anyone, including Jewish people. She condemned the loss of civilian lives resulting from the conflict, highlighting the devastating toll it has taken on both Israelis and Gazans.

This is not the first time Gigi Hadid and her sister, Bella Hadid, have shown support for the cause of Palestinian liberation. Their father, Palestinian-American real estate developer Mohamed Hadid, has also shared his own experiences as a refugee following the Arab-Israeli war in 1948.

Mohamed Hadid reshared Gigi’s statement, adding his own impassioned rhetoric criticizing Israel’s “far-right government” and condemning the killing of civilians, women, and children. While he expressed his lack of support for Hamas, he also stated that the settlers involved in the conflict are not angels.

Gigi Hadid’s Instagram post further emphasized that the terrorizing of innocent people goes against the objectives of the “Free Palestine” movement. It also acknowledged the role celebrities, including the Hadid sisters, have played in garnering increased sympathy for the cause of Palestinian liberation among the US left in recent months.

At the time of writing, Bella Hadid had not posted any statements on Instagram regarding the recent attacks. However, comments on her most recent post indicate that her followers are eager to hear her perspective on the matter.

