Gigi Hadid Responds to Criticism of Her Israel-Hamas Post

Gigi Hadid recently faced criticism from the State of Israel Instagram page for a post she shared regarding the Israel-Hamas war. The supermodel shared a graphic on her Instagram story that expressed her views on the situation, stating that condemning the Israeli government’s treatment of Palestinians is not antisemitic and supporting Palestinians is not supporting Hamas. In response, the State of Israel called out Hadid for her silence on the harm inflicted on Jewish people.

The State of Israel provided its own version of the graphic, highlighting the actions of Hamas and calling them barbaric terrorists. They emphasized the importance of supporting Israelis in their fight against these terrorists, stating that condemning Hamas is not anti-Palestine.

The State of Israel’s Instagram account further shared an image of a bloodied floor with children’s toys, challenging Hadid to condemn such violence and questioning the significance of her words if she fails to do so.

While Hadid has not been entirely silent on the Israel-Hamas war, as she previously shared a statement expressing her empathy and heartbreak for the Palestinian struggle, she has now faced criticism for not specifically condemning the harm of Jewish individuals. Hadid clarified that her hopes and dreams for Palestinians do not include harm towards Jewish people and that terrorizing innocent individuals goes against the principles of the “Free Palestine” movement.

The complex and sensitive nature of the Israel-Hamas conflict has sparked varied and valid feelings among people, including Hadid. She expressed her condolences to those affected the tragedy and emphasized that every human deserves basic rights, treatment, and security regardless of their nationality, religion, ethnicity, or place of birth.

Variety has reached out to Hadid for additional comments on the matter.

