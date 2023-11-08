New Hisense U8 ULED Mini-LED Google Smart TV Offers Enhanced Features for an Immersive Viewing Experience

Looking for a top-of-the-line smart TV with incredible features? Look no further than the brand-new Hisense U8 ULED mini-LED Google Smart TV. This cutting-edge television offers an immersive and exceptional viewing experience that will bring your favorite shows, movies, and games to life.

The Hisense U8 ULED mini-LED TV is equipped with a range of impressive features that set it apart from other models on the market. With Peak Brightness 1500 and more local dimming zones than previous models, this TV delivers unmatched brightness, contrast, and detail. Plus, with Quantum Dot Color and Dolby Vision HDR, the U8 ensures that colors are vibrant and accurate, and images appear realistic and lifelike.

Additionally, the U8 features a Low Reflection panel technology to minimize glare and create a comfortable viewing experience even in bright environments. Moreover, the TV comes with Dolby Atmos and an upgraded 50w 2.1.2 multi-channel audio system, delivering immersive sound that complements the stunning visuals, making you feel like you’re in a cinema.

The Hisense U8 ULED mini-LED TV is not only designed for entertainment but also for convenient and easy use. With the Google TV OS and Hands-Free Voice Control, searching for and playing your favorite content is a breeze. Simply say “Hey Google” and let the TV do the work for you. Furthermore, the U8 is compatible with the new Wi-Fi 6E router protocol, ensuring fast and reliable connectivity, and it includes a NEXTGEN TV ATSC 3.0 tuner, making it future-proof.

The U8 also catered to gaming enthusiasts with its 144Hz VRR panel, Dolby Vision Gaming, and FreeSync Premium Pro, providing an enhanced gaming experience with smooth motion and stunning graphics. The TV is now available in an 85″ screen size, perfect for those looking for a larger display.

Upgrade your home entertainment experience with the Hisense U8 ULED mini-LED Google Smart TV. With its remarkable features and immersive capabilities, this TV is sure to impress even the most discerning viewer.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What is the price of the Hisense U8 ULED mini-LED Google Smart TV?

A: The Hisense U8 ULED mini-LED Google Smart TV is priced at $3,999.99.

Q: What are the key features of the Hisense U8 ULED mini-LED Google Smart TV?

A: Some key features of the Hisense U8 ULED mini-LED Google Smart TV include Quantum Dot Color, Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos, Hands-Free Voice Control, and a 144Hz VRR panel for gaming.

Q: Is the Hisense U8 ULED mini-LED Google Smart TV future-proof?

A: Yes, the Hisense U8 ULED mini-LED Google Smart TV is future-proof with its compatibility with the new Wifi 6E router protocol and inclusion of a NEXTGEN TV ATSC 3.0 tuner.

Q: Does the Hisense U8 ULED mini-LED Google Smart TV come in different screen sizes?

A: Yes, the Hisense U8 ULED mini-LED Google Smart TV is available in various screen sizes, including an 85″ option.