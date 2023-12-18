Legal and Political Challenges Faced Social Groups Advocating for Gig and Platform Workers

In a recent event organized the Hyderabad Urban Lab, several key issues were discussed, including the legal and political fights that social groups have to endure in order to support gig and platform workers. The event shed light on the struggles faced these workers and the urgent need to recognize their rights and extend social security measures to them.

Shaik Salauddin, founder of the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union, highlighted the inherent contradiction faced workers in the gig economy. While they are often labeled as freelancers and claimed to have the freedom to choose when and how much they work, their actions are heavily regulated the algorithms embedded in the apps they work for. From incentives to order fulfillment, every aspect of their work is determined the app. Salauddin questioned the legitimacy of calling them freelancers when they have little control over their work schedules and conditions.

Sajjad Hussain, a researcher, emphasized how governments are losing control over the gig economy as the traditional relationship between customers and vendors undergoes significant disruption. This calls for a robust policy that extends social security benefits to gig and platform workers, ensuring their financial stability and well-being.

On a different front, a citizens group focused on protecting banyan trees along the National Highway passing through Chevella shared their challenges in obtaining legal protection for standalone trees. They approached the National Green Tribunal (NGT), seeking recognition of these trees as entities and emphasizing their role in reducing carbon emissions.

The discussions during the event highlighted the need for comprehensive legal and policy frameworks to safeguard the rights of gig and platform workers. It is crucial for governments, organizations, and advocacy groups to come together and address the unique challenges faced these workers in order to create a more inclusive and equitable future for all.